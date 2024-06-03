Qualcomm says 'the PC Reborn' with its Snapdragon X series and Copilot+ PCs

Qualcomm has just hosted its Computex 2024 keynote, with president and CEO Cristiano Amon joined by tech industry leaders on stage, including from Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, and Samsung for the industry shift in the PC space enabled by Copilot+ PCs powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X series processors.

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said: "The PC is reborn. Copilot+ PCs powered by Snapdragon X Elite are the fastest, most intelligent Windows PCs ever built with AI integrated throughout the system and can deliver multi-day battery life. I am grateful to the partners that joined me on stage today to celebrate this industry shift that puts Snapdragon powered Windows Copilot+ PCs at the forefront of technology innovation. Together, we are redefining the personal computing experience, and enabling developers to efficiently create apps for this new generation".

The new Snapdragon X series chips were the big focus, with Amon highlighting the NPU inside of the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X series processors as the "key differentiator and reason why performance of PCs powered by Snapdragon X Series is superior and makes Copilot+ experiences possible".

By offloading AI workloads from the CPU and GPU to the built-in NPU, there are "significant" boosts in performance, and "massive power savings".

Qualcomm said in its press release: "With this in mind Amon stated that Qualcomm Technologies is restoring performance leadership to the Windows PC ecosystem with our leading NPU which delivers the highest NPU performance per watt for laptops, up to 2.6X vs. M3 and up to 5.4X vs. Core Ultra 7. With our leading Qualcomm Oryon™ CPU, Snapdragon X Elite is the new performance leader for Windows with up to 51% faster CPU performance at ISO power and matches competitor peak PC CPU performance at 65% less power".