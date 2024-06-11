G.Skill's next-gen high-speed Trident Z5 CK CUDIMM DDR5 memory spotted

G.Skill has TWO brand new forms of faster next-gen DDR5 memory on the way, the Trident Z5 CK DDR5 CUDIMM and new CAMM2 DDR5 modules.

Walking past the sleek, reflective black G.SKill Trident Z5 CK DDR5 memory modules at Computex 2024, we assumed they were like all the other shiny DDR5 memory the company had on display. G.SKill Trident Z5 CK DDR5 modules include a CUDIMM design that will deliver much higher speeds than possible.

G.SKill Trident Z5 CK DDR5 CUDIMM memory.

According to G.Skill, CUDIMM modules exist alongside UDIMM, with the C here standing for CKD, the clock driver IC that can boost and stabilize higher frequencies than current standard DDR5 modules.

This is good news for those of us who aren't overclocking the memory to see how far it can be pushed because CUDIMM and the upcoming Trident Z5 CK DDR5 memory modules are expected to ship with faster out-of-the-box speeds.

G.Skill's next-gen CAMM2 low-profile DDR5 was showcased at Computex 2024.

Of course, these new modules are also expected to be great for overclocking. However, the estimated release of Q4 2024 suggests that they could be exclusive to Intel's next-gen Arrow Lake desktop series and the new Z890 motherboard platform.

Speaking of next-gen memory, G.Skill also had its CAMM2 DDR5 modules on display with SK Hynix memory. These present dual-channel memory in a single low-profile block, and G.SKill noted that capacities would start at 48GB. With companies like MSI, ASRock, and others planning to launch motherboards with CAMM2 DDR5 slots later this year, we can expect G.Skill to time the release of its compatible modules to coincide with the new wave of motherboards.