G.Skill's next-gen high-speed Trident Z5 CK CUDIMM DDR5 memory spotted

G.Skill has TWO brand new forms of faster next-gen DDR5 memory on the way, the Trident Z5 CK DDR5 CUDIMM and new CAMM2 DDR5 modules.

Published
Updated
2 minutes & 29 seconds read time

Walking past the sleek, reflective black G.SKill Trident Z5 CK DDR5 memory modules at Computex 2024, we assumed they were like all the other shiny DDR5 memory the company had on display. G.SKill Trident Z5 CK DDR5 modules include a CUDIMM design that will deliver much higher speeds than possible.

G.SKill Trident Z5 CK DDR5 CUDIMM memory.
Open Gallery 4

G.SKill Trident Z5 CK DDR5 CUDIMM memory.

According to G.Skill, CUDIMM modules exist alongside UDIMM, with the C here standing for CKD, the clock driver IC that can boost and stabilize higher frequencies than current standard DDR5 modules.

This is good news for those of us who aren't overclocking the memory to see how far it can be pushed because CUDIMM and the upcoming Trident Z5 CK DDR5 memory modules are expected to ship with faster out-of-the-box speeds.

G.Skill's next-gen CAMM2 low-profile DDR5 was showcased at Computex 2024.
Open Gallery 4

G.Skill's next-gen CAMM2 low-profile DDR5 was showcased at Computex 2024.

Of course, these new modules are also expected to be great for overclocking. However, the estimated release of Q4 2024 suggests that they could be exclusive to Intel's next-gen Arrow Lake desktop series and the new Z890 motherboard platform.

Speaking of next-gen memory, G.Skill also had its CAMM2 DDR5 modules on display with SK Hynix memory. These present dual-channel memory in a single low-profile block, and G.SKill noted that capacities would start at 48GB. With companies like MSI, ASRock, and others planning to launch motherboards with CAMM2 DDR5 slots later this year, we can expect G.Skill to time the release of its compatible modules to coincide with the new wave of motherboards.

Thank you to our Computex Taipei 2024 sponsors!
AerocoolASRockASUS AUDuckyPro GamerswarePhanteksPhisonThermal GrizzlyZOTAC Gaming
Buy at Amazon

ASUS TUF Gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER OC Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$824.99
$824.99$825.99-
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$834.99
$834.99$849.99$849.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/11/2024 at 2:55 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags