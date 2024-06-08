NVIDIA's RTX 5090 and 5080 could be delayed to early 2025 - as well as AMD's RDNA 4 GPUs?

And also Intel Battlemage graphics cards, though the latter is hardly a surprise - we may not see any next-gen GPUs until 2025, if these reports are right.

Those desperate to witness the launch of next-gen graphics cards from AMD and NVIDIA may not want to hear the latest chatter from the GPU grapevine, as it points to delays with both Blackwell and RDNA 4.

AMD's RDNA 4 graphics cards could be delayed, and so might NVIDIA's Blackwell consumer GPUs, too (Image Credit: AMD)
As VideoCardz noticed, Tweakers has posted two reports on both next-gen GPU ranges sharing what's been gleaned from talking to connected sources at Computex, though we should add you must grab handfuls of seasoning to go with these assertions.

The first report was about AMD, and also Intel's, next-gen GPUs, and claims that both RDNA 4 and Battlemage won't be out until 2025, or this is the most likely case. Both ranges should debut at CES 2025, or that's the strongest possibility, according to Tweakers - though an announcement could be made late in 2024.

Apparently, there won't be any actual availability until early in 2025, though, the tech site has heard. While we weren't expecting Battlemage until early 2025, anyway, the news for RDNA 4 is certainly a surprise - if true.

Tweakers also underlines that AMD's next-gen offerings will top out at the mid-range, which has been rumored strongly for some time now.

Blackwell delay

The second post following that then claimed that NVIDIA has also delayed Blackwell to early 2025, and that Team Green's current plan wasn't to have either the RTX 5090 or 5080 hit shelves until then.

Again, though, Tweakers believes that an announcement could well come later in 2024, just not the graphics cards actually going on sale - or that there won't be any volume of production this year, anyway.

We've already heard chatter about a possible 'paper launch' for Blackwell GeForce GPUs later this year, so this isn't the first time the idea has been floated.

As Tweakers points out, there are plausible enough reasons why NVIDIA might want to go this route and delay to 2025. Team Green is always going to prioritize heavyweight AI graphics cards with Blackwell chips, as they represent far more profitable avenues to explore, and in the consumer space, NVIDIA won't have any fresh competition from AMD or Intel as per the previous rumor.

Indeed, at the higher-end, NVIDIA won't have any competition from its rivals at all, as Intel certainly won't be challenging the likes of the RTX 5080, and as mentioned, neither will AMD with RDNA 4.

This is something of a curveball, then, compared to previous spinning from the rumor mill, but we doubt it'll be the last twist in the drama of the clash of the next-gen GPUs.

