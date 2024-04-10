AMD's APUs rumored to be sticking with RDNA 3+ integrated GPUs until 2027 - at least

When RDNA 3+ debuts for AMD APUs, it'll be with us for a long time, at least if the latest rumor from a well-known leaker is correct.

AMD's APUs will soon be using RDNA 3+ for integrated graphics, and it seems like Team Red intends to stick with that technology - and not move on to RDNA 4 - for a long time.

We're just talking about APUs here, of course, and the rumor comes from Golden Pig Upgrade on Weibo (as VideoCardz flagged up), with well-known leaker Harukaze5719 bringing wider attention to the speculation on X (formerly Twitter).

As stated, the contention is that AMD will stick with RDNA 3+ - meaning refreshed RDNA 3, sometimes referred to as RDNA 3.5 - all the way through to 2027. Golden Pig Upgrade actually hints that RDNA 3+ could have a shelf life even longer than 2027, but you get the gist - RDNA 3+ will be the integrated graphics engine for Team Red's APUs for a long old time.

We still don't know exactly how RDNA 3+ will move forward compared to RDNA 3, but presumably it'll be a decent upgrade - especially if this rumor is right, and it's hanging around until 2027 at least.

As per previous rumors, Strix Point APUs, hopefully due later this year, will use RDNA 3+ and so will Strix Point Halo, the top-end premium spins on those chips which are supposedly mightily powerful (and inbound next year). Kraken Point will also run with RDNA 3+ in 2025.

NEWS SOURCES:weibo.com, videocardz.com, amd.com

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

What's in Darren's PC?

