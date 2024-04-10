AMD's APUs rumored to be sticking with RDNA 3+ integrated GPUs until 2027 - at least

When RDNA 3+ debuts for AMD APUs, it'll be with us for a long time, at least if the latest rumor from a well-known leaker is correct.

AMD's APUs will soon be using RDNA 3+ for integrated graphics, and it seems like Team Red intends to stick with that technology - and not move on to RDNA 4 - for a long time.

We're just talking about APUs here, of course, and the rumor comes from Golden Pig Upgrade on Weibo (as VideoCardz flagged up), with well-known leaker Harukaze5719 bringing wider attention to the speculation on X (formerly Twitter).

As stated, the contention is that AMD will stick with RDNA 3+ - meaning refreshed RDNA 3, sometimes referred to as RDNA 3.5 - all the way through to 2027. Golden Pig Upgrade actually hints that RDNA 3+ could have a shelf life even longer than 2027, but you get the gist - RDNA 3+ will be the integrated graphics engine for Team Red's APUs for a long old time.

We still don't know exactly how RDNA 3+ will move forward compared to RDNA 3, but presumably it'll be a decent upgrade - especially if this rumor is right, and it's hanging around until 2027 at least.

As per previous rumors, Strix Point APUs, hopefully due later this year, will use RDNA 3+ and so will Strix Point Halo, the top-end premium spins on those chips which are supposedly mightily powerful (and inbound next year). Kraken Point will also run with RDNA 3+ in 2025.