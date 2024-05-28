This DIY gaming desk features built-in 45-inch OLED display, water-cooled RTX 4090 gaming PC

DIY YouTuber builds the ENDGAME invisible PC: a desk with a hidden hatch that reveals 45-inch OLED monitor, with a liquid-cooled RTX 4090 gaming PC.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 13 seconds read time

This is something you've probably never seen before: a desk with a hidden hatch that reveals a built-in 45-inch OLED gaming monitor, all of your peripherals, and even a liquid-cooled gaming PC with a flagship NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. Check it out:

YouTube channel DIY Perks is behind this beautiful creation, with a built-in 45-inch Corsair Xeneon Flex ultrawide bendable OLED gaming monitor, which he stripped down to its bare PCB and panel to completely minimize its size. The peripherals used include a full-sized keyboard, gaming mouse, gaming headset, and an external audio interface with the OLED gaming monitor.

On the PC side of things, we have an Intel Core i9-13900K processor, ASRock Z790 PG-ITX/TB4 motherboard, and a ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, all of which are cooled with water blocks. There are also dual HDPlex 500W GaN power supplies, with one of them dedicated to the RTX 4090. Filling out the specs, we've got an amazing 12 x 4TB Crucial P3 M.2 drives in a Flashtor 12 Pro NAS, which is connected through an M.2 port to the motherboard, and a 10GbE M.2 network card.

The DIY YouTuber used custom hinges, pneumatic struts, and tension springs combined to create a hinge mechanism for the monitor hatch, to handle the 45-inch OLED inside. He also used other special hinges, custom L-brackets, pneumatic struts, tension springs, and sliding rails to build in the joints and panels required.

This DIY gaming desk features built-in 45-inch OLED display, water-cooled RTX 4090 gaming PC 406
Open Gallery 2

The 45-inch OLED monitor mounting process wasn't easy, with multiple custom components created to integrate the 45-inch OLED panel into the desk. The desktop itself is made from aluminum sheets that are just 3mm thick, supported by an extruded aluminum frame. The aluminum sheets are flexible on their own, but are rock solid once the panels are installed.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D 8-Core, 16-Thread Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$344.99
$344.99$278.49$383.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
-
-$729.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/28/2024 at 5:35 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:youtube.com, techspot.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags