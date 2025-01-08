Corsair unveils XENEON EDGE: wicked 14.5-inch LCD touchscreen for inside OR outside your PC

Corsair unveils its new XENEON EDGE touchscreen: 14.5-inch touchscreen with 2560 x 720 res at 60Hz, goes inside or outside your PC, or on your desk.

TL;DR: Corsair has introduced the XENEON EDGE Touchscreen at CES 2025, featuring a 14.5-inch panel that can be mounted on a 360mm AIO liquid cooler or placed anywhere using a stand and magnets. It serves as a second monitor with touchscreen capabilities, integrates with iCUE for real-time hardware monitoring, and offers versatile mounting options. The screen has a 2560x720 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and supports HDMI and USB-C inputs. Corsair has introduced the XENEON EDGE Touchscreen at CES 2025, featuring a 14.5-inch panel that can be mounted on a 360mm AIO liquid cooler or placed anywhere using a stand and magnets. It serves as a second monitor with touchscreen capabilities, integrates with iCUE for real-time hardware monitoring, and offers versatile mounting options. The screen has a 2560x720 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and supports HDMI and USB-C inputs.

Corsair has just unveiled its new XENEON EDGE Touchscreen at CES 2025, with the huge 14.5-inch panel capable of being mounted on a 360mm AIO liquid cooler, but includes a stand and magnets so it can be placed anywhere: inside of your PC, outside of your PC, or even on your desk. Check it out:

The company had versatility at the forefront of development for the XENEON EDGE, designing the huge touchscreen to be mounted in different methods: on your 360mm radiator, magnetically somewhere, or you can use the included desk stand. With any 360mm radiator spot in your case, or anywhere you can mount a row of 3 x 120mm fans, you can put the XENEON EDGE. It's thinner than a regular case fan too, so clearance "should be of minimal concern" says Corsair.

Corsair adds that a particularly good use of the XENEON EDGE is to use the triple fan mount found across from the motherboard tray, which is an increasingly common feature inside PC cases now. This area points directly at the side panel, so if you're using a transparent window, you can see the XENEON EDGE perfectly.

The Corsair 6500, 7000, 3500, and 5000 series cases "would be particularly great candidates for this, but any case that can fit a 360mm radiator will be compatible".

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Secondly, Corsair has included a fantastic magnetic universal mounting system with 14 magnets inside of the XENEON EDGE positioned as such to provide maximum adhesion. Better yet, Corsair says that "you can slap this thing on any ferromagnetic surface, and it will stay there". The magnets themselves are placed underneath the plastic casing of the XENEON EDGE, so that the metal surface you stick the touchscreen to, won't get scratched.

Corsair's new XENEON EDGE includes a desk stand, so for people who don't want it inside of their Gaming PC, they can have the touchscreen on their desk in front of their keyboard. Corsair says that this lets you put the XENEON EDGE on any flat surface, tilt it up, and enjoy the show.

Better yet, the Corsair XENEON EDGE can be used as a second monitor, with Windows detecting it as another monitor so you can use it for whatever you want... as well as a touchscreen, remember. Corsair says "perhaps nuisance Teams meetings could be relegated here" so you can continue to use your main monitors for actual work, while "retaining some awareness of the PowerPoint presentation you're being subjected to. A win for the white-collar work-from-home people out there".

It wouldn't be a new Corsair product release without iCUE integration, which is what XENEON EDGE flexes, as you can have informative and comprehensive readouts of your fan speed, temperatures, CPU and GPU utilization, and anything more you want to keep a close eye on.

The touchscreen functionality means you can use your finger to switch profiles, tweak lighting, and adjust fan speeds without opening up the iCUE software on top of what you're doing at the time. If you're benchmarking (part of our lives here at TweakTown), then you can use the Corsair XENEON EDGE to see what your hardware is doing in real-time, with the benchmark -- Corsair mentions Furmark or Cinebench -- running on the main display.

Corsair says that it's new XENEON EDGE touchscreen will be available "very soon".

CORSAIR XENEON EDGE Touchscreen specs