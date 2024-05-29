Coloful's all-in-one Neptune Series PC features an open case with a full-cover waterblock

Colorful is bringing a huge range of PC gear to Computex, but the all-in-one Neptune Series PC stands out thanks to its open case full-waterblock design.

Colorful Technology is known for creating PC components, gaming laptops, audio products, and all-in-one gaming solutions. At Computex 2024, it's set to showcase a range of liquid-cooled products - two standouts being the unique Colorful Neptune Series all-in-one PC with an open-frame and full-cover water block and the updated COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4090 Vulcan LAB.

Colorful Neptune Series all-in-one PC with an open-frame and full-cover waterblock.

The Neptune Series PC is quite the looker thanks to its open design and full-cover water block that delivers liquid cooling to the CPU, other components, and the Neptune graphics card. With its sci-grey color scheme, it looks like a space station or spaceship. COLORFUL confirms that the unique all-in-one PC will ship with an Intel Core i9 processor, iGame Z790D5 Neptune i92T motherboard, and 2TB SSD.

Customers will have control over the specs when ordering, so there will be multiple variations of the Neptune Series PC. Colorful also notes that it is developing a Neptune motherboard "for the next-generation Intel Core processors," so its design will support next-generation Intel Arrow Lake CPUs.

Colorful will also showcase a liquid-cooled version of its flagship COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4090 Vulcan LAB graphics card with an "all-copper water block and all-metal design." Designed to boost cooling performance and overclocking potential, this will be one of the most powerful GPU configurations in the world - that is, until the GeForce RTX 5090 version debuts.

Colorful will also showcase a range of non-liquid-cooled products at Computex, including its new all-white iGame Mini Series PC with iGame GeForce RTX 4060 Ti MINI OC 16GB graphics card. Plus, its full range of COLORFIRE MEOW gear covering laptops, peripherals, and PC components created for cat lovers.

