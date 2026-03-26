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Meet the White House's 'Avengers' team tasked with keeping the US safe from AI

The White House has unveiled a list of new council members who will advise the President of the United States on science, technology, and AI.

Meet the White House's 'Avengers' team tasked with keeping the US safe from AI
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TL;DR: President Trump appointed a new PCAST council, co-chaired by David Sacks and Michael Kratsios, featuring tech leaders like Jensen Huang, Lisa Su, and Mark Zuckerberg. The council will advise on AI, climate change, health tech, semiconductors, and national security to strengthen U.S. scientific and technological leadership.

President Trump has announced a list of appointees to the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST). The newly formed council will have one goal: advising the President and providing recommendations on strengthening American leadership in both scientific and technological fields.

The council will be co-chaired by David Sacks and Michael Kratsios. Sacks, a general partner in Craft Ventures, a venture capital fund, and Kratsios, the current Science Advisor to the President of the United States, will be at the helm of the council, which includes some extremely notable names in the technology space, particularly, NVIDIA's Jensen Huang, AMD's CEO Lisa Su, and Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Additionally, Marc Andreessen, former software engineer and venture capitalist at Andreessen Horowitz, is a named member, alongside Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle, David Friedberg, founder of Climate Corporation, and others. Notably, since the PCAST council was formed by Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1933, each President has chosen their own PCAST advisory board, which typically consists of scientists, engineers, and industry leaders at the current time.

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The council's primary role is to advise the POTUS on major issues such as AI, climate change, health tech, semiconductors, and national security. With this advice, POTUS can shape US policy to address big challenges in the future while also maintaining a safe level of development. It appears the council's main topic will be AI, given that many of its members are leaders in the field.

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News Source:wccftech.com

Tech and Science Editor

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Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

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