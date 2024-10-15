All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Artificial Intelligence

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang talks about Elon Musk building world's largest supercomputer

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang sat down for an hour-and-a-half conversation, where he touched on NVIDIA powering the world's most powerful supercomputer.

Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has sat down for a long format conversation where he discussed NVIDIA's dominance in AI market and how AI will continue to become adopted into our daily lives.

The conversation begins with Huang explaining that AI models are eventually going to become more sophisticated and will eventually evolve into a personal assistant everyone will have access to in their pocket. Huang doesn't give a timeframe for when that will happen but does say it will arrive in some form or another "soon".

Given the context of the conversation, it can be assumed that the level of sophistication of this AI would be far superior to anything currently available that claims to be an AI personal assistant. An example would be the coming Siri overhaul with Apple Intelligence.

Huang is the CEO of NVIDIA, the company powering the push into AI technologies through its impressive GPUs, and touched on the recent purchase made of 100,000 H100 GPUs by xAI, Elon Musk's AI company. Huang explains there is "only one person in the world" who could build the world's most powerful supercomputer in just nineteen days.

The NVIDIA CEO gave more clarity on the achievement of the short time it took Musk and his team to stand up the supercomputer, saying from the moment the concept was approved, the construction of the factory, shipping NVIDIA's hardware, software tuning to the first training of the finished cluster - just nineteen days.

"Just building a massive factory, liquid-cooled, energized, permitted in the short time that was done...I mean that is, like, superhuman. Yeah, there's. And, as far as I know, there's only one person in the world who could do that. You know, I mean, Elon is singular in this understanding of engineering and construction and large systems, and marshaling resources," said Huang

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

