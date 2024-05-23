NVIDIA share price soars above $1,000 as company reports homerun-level earnings

NVIDIA reported its first-quarter earnings and revealed it exceeded expectations for sales and earnings, pushing the company's stock to $1,000 per share.

NVIDIA, the world's leading GPU manufacturer, has just wrapped up its first-quarter earnings report, announcing it has completely exceeded sale expectations, pushing the company's stock above the $1,000 per-share mark.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new financial report unveiled a remarkable achievement for NVIDIA. The company's revenue for the first three months, which concluded in April, soared to an impressive $26 billion, surpassing the $24 billion expectation set in February. This is the third consecutive quarter where NVIDIA has tripled its sales from a year earlier, a testament to the company's meteoric rise.

The surge is largely attributed to the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence-powered systems by tech giants like Google, Meta, Amazon, OpenAI, and more, further solidifying NVIDIA's position as a key player in this domain.

Furthermore, NVIDIA's net incomed increased by seven times to $5.98 billion, with the company also stating its projected revenue for the current quarter ending in July is $28 billion, which is more than double what the company was projecting for it perform a year ago.

To illustrate just how much NVIDIA has grown and become to dominate the GPU market in both gaming and enterprise, NVIDIA stock has increased in value by more than 90% since the start of the year, peaking only after this earnings report was released at $1,016 per share. Moreover, NVIDIA made $14 billion worth of profit in a single quarter thanks to dedicated AI GPUs.

What is causing this? The boom in AI-powered tools and adoption by big tech companies as the next wave of new technology rolled out the masses, has put NVIDIA in a very lucrative position as the company makes what is widely considered the best processors to power and train these AI systems.