OpenAI CEO Sam Altman teases GPT-5 makes its current AI look 'embarrassing'

The CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman, has teased the company's next-generation AI model called GPT-5 makes its current model GPT-4 look 'mildly embarrassing'.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 40 seconds read time

OpenAI hasn't revealed when it will be releasing its next-generation AI model under its GPT branding, but when it does it will make all the company's previous generation look inferior.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Open Gallery 2

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

The artificial intelligence development company has been at the forefront of the AI industry since the release of its intensely popular AI-powered tool, ChatGPT. Since then, OpenAI has released various other AI-powered products, with the latest being GPT-4o, a new AI model that is significantly better at coding than its predecessors, and is capable of reasoning across audio, vision, and text in real-time. While GPT-4o is certainly impressive, it's apparently nothing compared to GPT-5.

In a recent interview, the Director and GM of Redpoint, Logan Bartlett, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman touched on future AI developments, saying an advanced AI base model could be like a "virtual brain" and may exhibit "deeper 'thinking' capabilities". As for GPT-5, Altman has previously said OpenAI's next model will make GPT-4 look "mild embarrassing at best" as it's significantly more powerful, capable, and intelligent.

It's unclear if GPT-5 will be able to act as a "virtual brain" but Altman appears adament that GPT-5 will be a significant leap down the path towards artificial general intelligence (AGI), or the creation of an AI model that matches or surpasses human capabilities across a wide variety of tasks.

NEWS SOURCES:yahoo.com, yahoo.com, yahoo.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags