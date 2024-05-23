OpenAI CEO Sam Altman teases GPT-5 makes its current AI look 'embarrassing'

OpenAI hasn't revealed when it will be releasing its next-generation AI model under its GPT branding, but when it does it will make all the company's previous generation look inferior.
The artificial intelligence development company has been at the forefront of the AI industry since the release of its intensely popular AI-powered tool, ChatGPT. Since then, OpenAI has released various other AI-powered products, with the latest being GPT-4o, a new AI model that is significantly better at coding than its predecessors, and is capable of reasoning across audio, vision, and text in real-time. While GPT-4o is certainly impressive, it's apparently nothing compared to GPT-5.
In a recent interview, the Director and GM of Redpoint, Logan Bartlett, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman touched on future AI developments, saying an advanced AI base model could be like a "virtual brain" and may exhibit "deeper 'thinking' capabilities". As for GPT-5, Altman has previously said OpenAI's next model will make GPT-4 look "mild embarrassing at best" as it's significantly more powerful, capable, and intelligent.
It's unclear if GPT-5 will be able to act as a "virtual brain" but Altman appears adament that GPT-5 will be a significant leap down the path towards artificial general intelligence (AGI), or the creation of an AI model that matches or surpasses human capabilities across a wide variety of tasks.