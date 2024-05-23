Insider says Kingdom Hearts 4 is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2

A gaming industry insider who has previously been correct about the Kingdom Hearts series coming to Steam has said the next installment in the series might be coming to Nintendo's next console.

The insider is Midori, who took to X, formerly Twitter, to share some details about a tip they received back in February. According to Midori, they received a message in February that informed them about Missing Link, Kingdom Hearts 4, and the Kingdom Hearts series coming to Steam. Midori said they didn't believe the information from the source at the time, but the news was confirmed on May 21 via the official Kingdom Hearts X account that announced the series will arrive on Steam on June 13.

Midori revealed further details about what the source told them, writing the Steam ports have been in development since last summer. As for Kingdom Hearts 4, the source said it has some "small online features" and that it "looks very different from the first trailer".

Additionally, the codename for the title is "Quattro". Midori added that "the entire series and KH4 [Kingdom Hearts 4] might come to next Nintendo hardware." Moreover, the industry insider wrote more IP collaboration from outside of Square Enix is planned for the Kingdom Hearts series.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES