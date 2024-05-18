Phillips unveils new 144Hz QD-OLED Evnia gaming monitor

Phillips has just unveiled its latest premium gaming monitor under its Evnia 8000 series and it sports QD-OLED technology and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Phillips is looking to make a smash in the gaming monitor market with the unveiling of the Evnia 49M2C8900L, a 144Hz refresh rate, QD-OLED panel, super ultra-wide gaming monitor.

The newest offering from Phillips arrives under the company's Evnia 8000 premium gaming monitor line-up, and according to DisplaySpecifications the new 49M2C8900L is a cut-down version of the 49M2C8900, which debuted in August 2023. Both of these monitors feature the same identical design, weight and dimensions, with the only major difference on the latest one being the refresh rate (144Hz versus the 240Hz on the 49M2C8900).

As for other specifications with 49M2C8900L, Phillips has equipped the new gaming monitor with a QD-OLED panel that spans 48.9 inches. Phillips' latest offering will arrive with a 5120 x 1440 resolution, making it dual-QHD, an 1800R curvature, 10-bit color depth, and the following color coverage: 153.1% of the sRGB, 125.2% of the Adobe RGB, 127.4% of the NTSC, and 99% of the DCI-P3. Additionally, the 49M2C8900L will have a 0.03ms response time, typical brightness of 250 nits, peak 1000 nits brightness via HDR, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification.

Connectivity-wise, consumers will get two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, one USB-C port with 90W power delivery, and a headphone jack.