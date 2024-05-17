Sony sends strict warning letter to 700+ companies over AI training

Sony Music has sent a letter to more than 700 companies expressly prohibiting using any Sony-copyrighted music to train AI models.

Sony has officially put its stake in the ground on where it stands when it comes to AI models using the company's IP for training, or at least Sony Music has.

According to a letter seen by the Financial Times, Sony Music has warned more than 700 companies developing AI products, along with music streaming platforms, that using any of Sony's music is strictly prohibited, and the company, along with all of its signed artists opt of out any text and data mining. It should be noted the letter states Sony has opted out of data mining for individuals and companies that are using its content for the purpose of commercialization, or in other words, to make money.

Companies that have already received the letter include OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, and many more. Additionally, music streaming services such as Apple Music and Spotify have received a different letter recommending they implement measures that will align with Sony's new policy. This move by Sony Music is the latest from the Sony arm that has signed artists such as Harry Styles, Adele, and Beyoncé to protect its IP from being used to train an AI model that can then produce its own unique music.

Furthermore, the stance by Sony is to protect artists that have their melodies, lyrics and even images stolen with the goal of profiteering.

Sony Music and its artists "recognize the significant potential and advancement of artificial intelligence," but "unauthorized use . . . in the training, development or commercialisation of AI systems deprives [Sony] of control over and appropriate compensation," states the letter

"This letter serves to put you on notice directly, and reiterate, that [Sony's labels] expressly prohibit any use of [their] content," read the letter