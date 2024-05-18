Apple's iPhone 17 expected to be the thinnest iPhone ever released

A new report has revealed that Apple's next-generation iPhone will be the thinnest the company has ever released and may replace the Plus model.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 42 seconds read time

Apple is planning on releasing its thinnest iPhone yet, according to a new report from The Information that cites multiple sources familiar with the project.

Apple's iPhone 17 expected to be the thinnest iPhone ever released 615165156651
Open Gallery 2

The new report follows the recent release of Apple's latest iPad Pro, which the company said is its thinnest device yet. Notably, the iPad Pro comes in at a width of just 5.3mm, and according to the report from The Information Apple's iPhone 17 lineup could feature a "significantly thinner" smartphone device compared to other iPhone models.

Furthermore, this new iPhone model is slated to replace the Plus model in 2025, and internally, the design changes are being compared to the leap taken with the iPhone X. Notably, Apple hasn't locked down the new design of the iPhone and is still testing various materials to reach the desired level of thickness. Other details mentioned in the report are the possibility of an upgraded front-facing camera, a smaller pill-shaped cutout, and the rear camera array moving to the center of the device.

The display size is expected to be between the iPhone and iPhone Pro Max, or 6.12 and 6.69 inches. The Information writes the thinnest iPhone yet could be more expensive than the iPhone Pro Max, which starts at $1,200.

Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00$10.00-
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00$10.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/18/2024 at 1:50 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:engadget.com, theinformation.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags