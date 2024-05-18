Apple's iPhone 17 expected to be the thinnest iPhone ever released

A new report has revealed that Apple's next-generation iPhone will be the thinnest the company has ever released and may replace the Plus model.

Apple is planning on releasing its thinnest iPhone yet, according to a new report from The Information that cites multiple sources familiar with the project.

The new report follows the recent release of Apple's latest iPad Pro, which the company said is its thinnest device yet. Notably, the iPad Pro comes in at a width of just 5.3mm, and according to the report from The Information Apple's iPhone 17 lineup could feature a "significantly thinner" smartphone device compared to other iPhone models.

Furthermore, this new iPhone model is slated to replace the Plus model in 2025, and internally, the design changes are being compared to the leap taken with the iPhone X. Notably, Apple hasn't locked down the new design of the iPhone and is still testing various materials to reach the desired level of thickness. Other details mentioned in the report are the possibility of an upgraded front-facing camera, a smaller pill-shaped cutout, and the rear camera array moving to the center of the device.

The display size is expected to be between the iPhone and iPhone Pro Max, or 6.12 and 6.69 inches. The Information writes the thinnest iPhone yet could be more expensive than the iPhone Pro Max, which starts at $1,200.