Peter Jackson returns to middle-earth in new Lord of the Rings movie 'The Hunt for Gollum'

Warner Bros. has announced when it will be releasing the first of the "multiple Lord of the Rings movies" called Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

It was last year when Warner Bros. Discovery announced it was making "multiple Lord of the Rings movies" and since then it has been radio silence - until now. During Warner Bros. latest earnings call it was details were revealed about the first of the multiple movies, such as it will be made with New Line Cinema, the production company behind Peter Jackson's original Lord of the Trilogy, and when it will be hitting theaters.

Popular Now: Scientists use supercomputer to find out when humanity will perish

According to Variety, Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum will be released sometime in 2026 and will be directed by Andy Serkis, who will also reprise his role as the character Gollum, the tragic Hobbit-like creature whose fate gets tied to the One Ring in J.R.R. Tolkien's novels and Peter Jackson's movies. Additionally, Peter Jackson and his partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens are producing the movie and are going to be "involved every step of the way," said Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.

The new Lord of the Rings movie is currently in the early stages of script development by Walsh and Boyens, both of which wrote Peter Jackson's original trilogy. Notably, Discovery's CEO said the new movie will "explore storylines yet to be told".

Lastly, this isn't the only new Lord of the Rings movie coming out soon, with The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim set to release on December 13. Unlike the The War of the Rohirrim, the Hunt for Gollum will be a live-action experience, as the The War of the Rohirrim is animated.