TT Show Episode 40 - The war on AI music, VR's decline, and Kingpin returns

This week on the TT Show - AI music is under fire, VR gaming on the decline, Kingpin GPUs set to make a return, and two very different display reviews.

This week on The TT Show, after the tech explosion of Computex 2024 and the new game explosion of Summer Game Fest, the latest news from the world of tech, gaming, and science returns to its regular broadcasting.

Jak and Kosta open the episode by discussing the notoriously litigious record industry's new lawsuit against AI music generators and what this could mean for generative AI and media going forward. They also discuss the future of VR gaming as Sony seemingly pulls the plug on PlayStation VR 2. Is VR destined to remain a niche corner of the gaming industry?

Then there's the return of overclocker Vince 'Kingpin' Lucido and a new partnership with PNY that will see the return of high-end flagship GeForce 'Kingpin Edition' graphics cards. In the aftermath of EVGA's exit from the GPU business, this is great news for enthusiasts looking to pick up the best GeForce RTX 5090 when it launches later this year. Or early 2025, or whenever.

This week's episode also touches on new (and impressive) AMD Ryzen 'Zen 5' benchmarks, NASA's plan (or lack thereof) for what it will do in the face of a Deep Impact or Armageddon-style asteroid on a collision course with Earth. Plus, a closer look at two recent Jak and Kost TweakTown reviews - the affordable ASRock Phantom Gaming PG27QFT2A Monitor and the impressive JMGO N1S Ultra 4K Laser Projector.

