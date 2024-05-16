GTA 6 coming in Fall 2025, Take-Two says

The release of Grand Theft Auto VI is now expected in Fall 2025 as Take-Two Interactive narrows down the targeted launch window for Rockstar's latest GTA.

Grand Theft Auto VI is now expected to launch in Fall 2025, surprising no one.

Today, Take-Two Interactive gave an update on its upcoming release slate, including GTA 6. The billion-dollar games giant is planning to launch GTA VI in the Fall 2025 season, which is typically from September - November. The game is so highly anticipated that it is expected to significantly uplift the entire video games industry through massive game sales, monetization, and engagement across all platforms.

This release would put GTA 6 in Take-Two's FY26 period. The company expects to make up to $5.65 billion in net bookings this year, in the FY25 period, and FY26 is forecasted to sequentially one-up and outperform FY25's numbers.

Take-Two Interactive explains its plans for GTA 6 in its recent earnings report: