Grand Theft Auto VI release date 'doesn't matter' to Take-Two Interactive

Take-Two Interactive, the publisher for the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI, recently held its earnings call where the publisher's CEO Strauss Zelnick commented on the release date for GTA 6.

It was only earlier in the week that we heard from Take-Two Interactive a more specific release date for GTA 6, and while it wasn't an exact date, it was more specific than sometime in 2025. The Take-Two earnings call revealed the publisher is planning on dropping GTA 6, saying it will be arriving in the Fall 2025 season. Despite this more accurate release date, Zelnick said that it doesn't really matter when GTA 6 releases as excitement for the next installment in the billion-dollar franchise has already reached "fever pitch".

Zelnick was asked if there is any benefit to releasing GTA 6 during the holiday period, a strategy many game publishers decide to take as game sales typically spike during the holidays. Zelnick replied to the question by saying GTA 6 will likely be a massive success whenever it releases simply due to the hype surrounding the title. However, Zelnick did say the holiday release window is preferable for all developers and publishers.

"While it probably doesn't matter, I think we'd all rather be in the release window that we're looking at now," said Zelnick