Does the 13-inch iPad Pro, Apple's thinnest-ever device, bend? Well, what to you think?

Apple's M4 iPad Pro is the thinnest device it's ever made, but does it bend as a result? Two YouTubers set out to get some answers.

Apple's brand new M4 iPad Pro is now on sale in both 11-inch and 13-inch display sizes. They're both identical bar the size of the display and some measurements, one of which is the thickness. The 13-inch iPad Pro is the thinnest coming in at just 5.3mm and that, Apple says, makes it the thinnest device that it has ever shipped. But given the fact that previous iPad Pros have been shown to flex and bend because of their lack of girth, many obviously wondered what this new thinness would mean for rigidity.

That was something that Apple apparently set out to address. Apple executives confirmed that there is a new cowling used in the iPad Pro that covers the entire logic board and, as a result, makes the device more rigid than you might think given its lack of thickness. But does that cowing work, and if not, how easily does the iPad Pro bend? That's what two YouTubers set out to discover.

One was JerryRigEverything, a YouTuber with a history of taking new devices and then ripping them apart to see what makes them tick. So when we heard that the iPad Pro was incredibly thin we knew that there would be a video dedicated to it. And, sure enough, here it is.

As you'll see in the video, the cowling does appear to do a decent job of preventing the iPad Pro from bending too much although it can be bent if you really want it to be. That's surely no surprise to anyone.

Another YouTube video from AppleTrack basically backs up everything KJerryRigEverything's video showed including the note that the iPad Pro's thinness doesn't mean that it's a problem in terms of durability. But again, it will flex and bend if you try.

Our suggestion? Try not to bend your iPad, just to be safe. In fact, that's a good rule of thumb with everything, too.