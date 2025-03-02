Apple's new M4 MacBook Air reveal is close, new M4 iPad Air isn't far away either

Apple will be launching its new M4-powered iPad Air with no design changes (no surprise) but massive performance gains from its new M4 are expected.

TL;DR: Apple is set to announce its new M4 MacBook Air laptops this week, featuring the in-house M4 processor. The M4 iPad Air is expected later. Apple is set to announce its new M4 MacBook Air laptops this week, featuring the in-house M4 processor. The M4 iPad Air is expected later.

Apple will be announcing its new M4 MacBook Air laptops, powered by its new in-house M4 processor... any day this week according to the latest reports, as well as the new M4 iPad Air.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In his latest PowerOn newsletter, Bloomberg writer Mark Gurman reports that Apple plans to launch the new M4 MacBook Air models as soon as this week, with the new M4 iPad Air and iPad 11 "probably won't come in the next few days". We should expect the new M4 MacBook Air announcement on its own, like the iPhone 16e had.

Apple is beginning to wind down inventory of its current-gen iPad Air at its retail stores, a trend Gurman writes is similar to the now-discontinued iPhone SE and existing MacBook Air. This is paving the way for the soon-to-be-announced M4 iPad Air and M4 MacBook Air.

Gurman says: "The iPad announcement probably won't come in the next few days, but the M4 MacBook Air unveiling is imminent. In line with the details I reported in the last Power On, Apple is preparing to make a Mac-related announcement as early as this coming week, I'm told".

Apple's new M4 iPad Air is an important step for the company to keep its resurgence after the 2024 iPad Air, with sales beating the higher-end iPad Pro last holidays. Gurman writes in his PowerOn newsletter that the 13-inch iPad Air was a big part of that success story, for $799 you're getting an M2 13-inch iPad Air which "is just an absolutely ridiculous value".

We'll have all the details of Apple's new M4-powered MacBook Air and iPad Air whenever the company announces them this week, with all eyes on that delicious M4 processor that Apple designs in-house.