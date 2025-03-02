All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Mobile Devices

Apple's new M4 MacBook Air reveal is close, new M4 iPad Air isn't far away either

Apple will be launching its new M4-powered iPad Air with no design changes (no surprise) but massive performance gains from its new M4 are expected.

Apple's new M4 MacBook Air reveal is close, new M4 iPad Air isn't far away either
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Apple is set to announce its new M4 MacBook Air laptops this week, featuring the in-house M4 processor. The M4 iPad Air is expected later.

Apple will be announcing its new M4 MacBook Air laptops, powered by its new in-house M4 processor... any day this week according to the latest reports, as well as the new M4 iPad Air.

Apple's new M4 MacBook Air reveal is close, new M4 iPad Air isn't far away either 21
2

In his latest PowerOn newsletter, Bloomberg writer Mark Gurman reports that Apple plans to launch the new M4 MacBook Air models as soon as this week, with the new M4 iPad Air and iPad 11 "probably won't come in the next few days". We should expect the new M4 MacBook Air announcement on its own, like the iPhone 16e had.

Apple is beginning to wind down inventory of its current-gen iPad Air at its retail stores, a trend Gurman writes is similar to the now-discontinued iPhone SE and existing MacBook Air. This is paving the way for the soon-to-be-announced M4 iPad Air and M4 MacBook Air.

Gurman says: "The iPad announcement probably won't come in the next few days, but the M4 MacBook Air unveiling is imminent. In line with the details I reported in the last Power On, Apple is preparing to make a Mac-related announcement as early as this coming week, I'm told".

Apple's new M4 iPad Air is an important step for the company to keep its resurgence after the 2024 iPad Air, with sales beating the higher-end iPad Pro last holidays. Gurman writes in his PowerOn newsletter that the 13-inch iPad Air was a big part of that success story, for $799 you're getting an M2 13-inch iPad Air which "is just an absolutely ridiculous value".

We'll have all the details of Apple's new M4-powered MacBook Air and iPad Air whenever the company announces them this week, with all eyes on that delicious M4 processor that Apple designs in-house.

Photo of the Apple MacBook Air 2020 Laptop
Best Deals: Apple MacBook Air 2020 Laptop
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$431 USD
- -
Buy
$743 CAD
- -
Buy
$431 USD
- -
Buy
$431 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/3/2025 at 6:22 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:appleinsider.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles