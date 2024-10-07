Celebrating 25 years of tech publishing!
All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro

Release date for Apple's new M4 Macs models surfaces from insider

Apple is expected to announce its new lineup of M4 Mac models at the end of the month and have them available in the first week of November.

Release date for Apple's new M4 Macs models surfaces from insider
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

Known Apple insider and Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman has penned in his latest Power On newsletter the dates for Apple's upcoming announcement of its new M4-powered Mac lineup and when it will be released.

Release date for Apple's new M4 Macs models surfaces from insider 561165
2

Gurman, who has established a known reputation for knowing the inner workings of the Cupertino company, wrote in the latest edition of his newsletter that Apple is planning on announcing its new lineup of M4 Macs at the end of October, with release slated for the first week of November. More specifically, Apple will be launching a new M4 version of its low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro, along with higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that will feature the M4 Pro and M4 Max chips.

The Bloomberg reporter also mentioned Apple is planning on rolling out M4-powered desktop Macs, but they won't be arriving this year as Apple has reportedly planned their release for mid-2025. Apple is also planning refreshes for its Mac Mini lineup in M4 and M4 Pro chip configurations, along with an M4 refresh of the iPad mini. Gurman predicts all of the aforementioned products will be announced by Apple at the end of October, and some of them will be available on November 1.

As for early next year, Gurman writes Apple will be launching new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air modes with M4 chips, along with a revamped iPhone SE, refreshed 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air modes, a new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Air line, and an upgraded AirTag item finder accessory.

Photo of the product for sale

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$189.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/7/2024 at 10:33 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:macrumors.com, bloomberg.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles