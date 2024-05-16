SAPPHIRE's new AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT Frostpunk 2 Edition comes with bonus goodies

11 bit studios and Sapphire have teamed up to create a very cool custom Radeon RX 7700 XT inspired by Frostpunk 2, which is out July 25 for PC.

Frostpunk 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to the grim and frosty city-builder set to launch on PC and PC Games Pass on July 25. To celebrate, developer and publisher 11 bit studios have teamed up with our friends at SAPPHIRE Technology to create a very cool custom SAPPHIRE AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT Frostpunk 2 Edition.

This looks to be a special edition of the Sapphire PURE AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT that we reviewed late last year, with a similar frosty-white color scheme to match the game's icy setting with a custom "oil-black metal backplate with rusty accents" to add some steampunk grit. Even the ARGB lighting is given a Frostpunk makeover and set to 'Orange' by default.

The special edition Radeon RX 7700 XT GPU comes with a few Frostpunk-themed extras - three enamel pins, three keyboard keycaps, a keycap puller, and a PC code for the Deluxe Edition of Frostpunk 2.

In our review of the SAPPHIRE PURE model, we noted that the GPU featured "impressive cooling and near-silent performance when gaming," so thanks to SAPHHIRE's Tri-X Cooling Technology, expect the same here.

As for the game, 11 Bit Studios is an AMD partner. Frostpunk 2 will feature a suite of Radeon and Ryzen technologies and enhancements, including full support for FSR 3 - which is about to receive an impressive-sounding update. The game's initial gameplay trailer and subsequent official deep dives (be sure to watch the one above) have all been captured using high-end Radeon graphics cards. The visuals represent a significant improvement over the original and look fantastic.

Frostpunk 2 takes place 30 years after the great "apocalyptic blizzard" and puts you in charge of a resource-hungry and growing metropolis facing internal and external challenges.

"Frostpunk 2 is still a game about the City and its society," states Jakub Stokalski, game Co-Director, and Design Director at 11 bit studios. "But inner turmoils, sparked by rising social differences, mean that players will be facing new kinds of threats. We use a post-apocalyptic setup to tell a meaningful story about human ambition. Because ultimately, what can end us is not nature itself - it's human nature."