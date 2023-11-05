11 bit studios partnering with AMD and Radeon for upcoming releases, including Frostpunk 2

11 bit studios is partnering with AMD to optimize performance for all of its games on PC, handhelds, and consoles. And make use of new tech like FSR 3.

The Polish studio might not be a household name, but indie developer and publisher 11 bit studios have quietly been creating and releasing a string of impressive games over the years. Internally 11 bit has created the critically acclaimed The War of Mine and intense city builder Frostpunk while publishing games like Moonlighter, Children of Morta, and most recently, the first-person sci-fi thriller The Invincible - which is out November 6.

The Invincible running in 8K on a PC with an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU.

The Invincible looks to be the beginning of a technology partnership between 11 bit studios and AMD, where the two companies will "work together to optimize 11 bit games for performance and with open source technology" across PCs, laptops, handhelds, and consoles.

And yes, this means using AMD's FSR 3 tech to improve performance, as seen in the 8K gameplay footage of The Invincible running on a PC equipped with an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU.

"There is always a constant need to push gaming technology further, to make each generation of video games deliver astounding visuals," followed up Szymon Jabłoński, Director of Technology at 11 bit studios. "For the engineers working on the tech it's an exciting challenge and to face that challenge we're working closely with AMD. Our games are unique and have many different angles of focus. Working with AMD we can include some of their incredible technologies like AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3) in our latest titles, and optimize those titles to maximize performance and visual fidelity on AMD Ryzen processors and AMD Radeon GPUs."

Partnering with AMD will help improve the studio's upcoming slate, which includes Frostpunk 2, The Alters, and Codename Project 8 - games that are all on our radar. And it makes sense when you factor in that AMD hardware sits inside the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and handhelds like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally.