Get two free games when you buy an AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT or 7700 XT GPU

Choose two free games when you buy AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT or 7700 XT GPU from Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Starfield, Lies of P, and Company of Heroes 3.

AMD is running a new promotion for those who pick up a new MD Radeon RX 7800 XT or Radeon RX 7700 XT graphics card before August 17, 2024. The 'Why We Game' promo offers new Radeon GPU owners their pick of two games from a solid list of blockbuster titles: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Starfield, Lies of P, and Company of Heroes 3.

2

ASRock Radeon RX 7800 XT Phantom Gaming OC GPU.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Popular Now: Apple may have accidentally unveiled how the iPhone 16 will be different

AMD notable a promotion last year for the launch of Starfield, so being able to pick up two complimentary games with an eligible GPU purchase does add value to both the Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 7700 XT - to the tune of around $100 USD when you factor in the cost of two games.

The promotion kicked off this week, so if you've been on the fence about what mid-range GPU to buy for 1440p gaming, this could make that decision much easier. Several models for both Radeon GPUs are sold at or slightly below MSRP. The Radeon RX 7700 XT probably presents the best value, as it can be picked up for under $400 USD.

Check out our following reviews of various Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 7700 XT models. The 7700 XT's recent price drop makes it a great value option for PC gamers on a budget.

For details on redeeming game codes and terms and conditions, head to www.amdrewards.com.