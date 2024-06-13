Get two free games when you buy an AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT or 7700 XT GPU

Choose two free games when you buy AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT or 7700 XT GPU from Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Starfield, Lies of P, and Company of Heroes 3.

Published
Updated
2 minutes & 18 seconds read time

AMD is running a new promotion for those who pick up a new MD Radeon RX 7800 XT or Radeon RX 7700 XT graphics card before August 17, 2024. The 'Why We Game' promo offers new Radeon GPU owners their pick of two games from a solid list of blockbuster titles: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Starfield, Lies of P, and Company of Heroes 3.

ASRock Radeon RX 7800 XT Phantom Gaming OC GPU.
Open Gallery 2

ASRock Radeon RX 7800 XT Phantom Gaming OC GPU.

AMD notable a promotion last year for the launch of Starfield, so being able to pick up two complimentary games with an eligible GPU purchase does add value to both the Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 7700 XT - to the tune of around $100 USD when you factor in the cost of two games.

The promotion kicked off this week, so if you've been on the fence about what mid-range GPU to buy for 1440p gaming, this could make that decision much easier. Several models for both Radeon GPUs are sold at or slightly below MSRP. The Radeon RX 7700 XT probably presents the best value, as it can be picked up for under $400 USD.

Check out our following reviews of various Radeon RX 7800 XT and Radeon RX 7700 XT models. The 7700 XT's recent price drop makes it a great value option for PC gamers on a budget.

For details on redeeming game codes and terms and conditions, head to www.amdrewards.com.

Buy at Amazon

SAPPHIRE PULSE Radeon RX 7700 XT 12GB GDDR6

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$399.99
$399.99$399.99$399.99
Buy
$423.99
$423.99$399.99$399.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/13/2024 at 1:31 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:amd.com, amdrewards.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags