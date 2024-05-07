Buying a maxed-out M4 iPad Pro? You'll need to spend almost Apple Vision Pro money to do it

Apple's new M4 iPad Pro is here and if you start ticking all of the options when placing your order you can expect to spend more than $3,000.

Apple's brand-new M4 iPad Pro has officially been announced at today's 'Let Loose' event and, as expected, it's quite the beast. It comes with the new M4 chip, making this the first time that particular silicon has found its way into a device that we can buy. And it comes with a very impressive new OLED display, too. The M4 iPad Pro is every bit the flagship tablet. So it's perhaps no surprise to anyone who is paying attention that maxing one out is going to get very expensive, very quickly.

How expensive? The 13-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,299 so it's where we'll start as well. That's already more than enough for most people to start looking further down the lineup. But if you really do need everything the iPad Pro has to offer and have money to spend, it turns out Apple will very happily take $3,077 from you. To put that into perspective, the Apple Vision Pro costs $3,499 for the 256GB model.

How did we get that far? Well, that $1,299 asking price is just the base 256GB model so the most obvious way to spend more is to add extra storage. The 2TB option costs an extra $1,000 right out the gate, and then we get to the display. Such a gorgeous 13-inch display deserves the best, so let's add the nano-texture glass as well. It preserves the fidelity of the display while reducing glare and reflections, so why not?

Moving on, we get the option to add cellular for an extra $200 so again, why not? Engraving is free so we'll ignore that and look to add the new Apple Pencil Pro for $129. Next, let's add the new and aptly-named Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro for $349 before moving on to the final future of ... drum roll ... $3,077. But don't worry, Apple will let you pick any color you want so long as it's either silver or black. A bargain, we're sure you'll agree.

All snark aside, that's clearly one very over-specced iPad Pro and Apple clearly intends for this thing to be used by creative professionals who would rather use a tablet than a MacBook Pro. And when you put it beside Apple's best laptops the price starts to come into relief somewhat.

If you're keen to spend more than $3,000 of your own money the M4 iPad Pro is now available for preorder. It'll start shipping to eager buyers who just couldn't quite help themselves next week. Just don't expect to walk into an Apple Store and find this particular configuration waiting on the shelves.