All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Laptops

Apple's next-gen M4 chips in M4, M4 Pro, M4 Max will power new wave of MacBook Pro laptops

Popular

Apple will unveil its next-gen MacBook Pros later this month: inside, featuring next-gen M4, M4 Pro, M4 Max processors made by TSMC on its 3nm node.

Apple's next-gen M4 chips in M4, M4 Pro, M4 Max will power new wave of MacBook Pro laptops
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time

Apple will be unveiling its new M4 family of processors later this month, with the introduction of new MacBook Pro laptops powered by the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max SoCs that are all fabbed by TSMC on its new 3nm process node.

Apple's next-gen M4 chips in M4, M4 Pro, M4 Max will power new wave of MacBook Pro laptops 34
2

Apple will host an event later this month unveiling the new M4 MacBook Pro, M4 Pro MacBook Pro, and M4 Max MacBook Pro, with UDN reporting that we can expect 16GB of RAM across the board with the new M4 MacBook Pros, up from the 8GB in the M3 MacBook Pro laptops.

TSMC is said to benefit greatly from this, as it has been doing from Apple, Intel, AMD, NVIDIA, and so many other companies that have their most advanced chips fabbed by the Taiwan semiconductor leader. Apple is expected to unveil its new M4 processors inside of new MacBook Pros, a new Mac mini, new iMacs, and an iPad mini 7 and then launch on November 1.

UDN adds that Apple's big M4 product launch will drive TSMC's performance even more as we push deeper into Q4 2024 and the new holidays, a "new high" adds the outlet.

TSMC will enjoy making lots of chips on its 3nm process node, with the Apple M4 (and its M4 Pro, M4 Max chips) as well as Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite (formerly known as Snapdragon 8 Gen4), Intel's new Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake CPUs, AMD's new Zen 5 processors and upcoming Instinct MI350 AI accelerator, and NVIDIA's next-gen Rubin R100 AI GPU.

NEWS SOURCES:money.udn.com, forbes.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles