Apple's next-gen M4 chips in M4, M4 Pro, M4 Max will power new wave of MacBook Pro laptops

Apple will be unveiling its new M4 family of processors later this month, with the introduction of new MacBook Pro laptops powered by the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max SoCs that are all fabbed by TSMC on its new 3nm process node.

Apple will host an event later this month unveiling the new M4 MacBook Pro, M4 Pro MacBook Pro, and M4 Max MacBook Pro, with UDN reporting that we can expect 16GB of RAM across the board with the new M4 MacBook Pros, up from the 8GB in the M3 MacBook Pro laptops.

TSMC is said to benefit greatly from this, as it has been doing from Apple, Intel, AMD, NVIDIA, and so many other companies that have their most advanced chips fabbed by the Taiwan semiconductor leader. Apple is expected to unveil its new M4 processors inside of new MacBook Pros, a new Mac mini, new iMacs, and an iPad mini 7 and then launch on November 1.

UDN adds that Apple's big M4 product launch will drive TSMC's performance even more as we push deeper into Q4 2024 and the new holidays, a "new high" adds the outlet.

TSMC will enjoy making lots of chips on its 3nm process node, with the Apple M4 (and its M4 Pro, M4 Max chips) as well as Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite (formerly known as Snapdragon 8 Gen4), Intel's new Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake CPUs, AMD's new Zen 5 processors and upcoming Instinct MI350 AI accelerator, and NVIDIA's next-gen Rubin R100 AI GPU.