M5 iPad Pro unboxed before Apple announcement: benchmarked against M4 iPad Pro

A YouTuber has unboxed an M5 iPad Pro before Apple has even announced it, showcasing how the upcoming iPad Pro is extremely similar to the M4 model.

TL;DR: The unboxed Apple iPad Pro with the new M5 chip reveals a design identical to the M4 model but offers a 10-15% faster CPU and a 34% GPU performance boost due to increased RAM and GPU cores. This early hands-on confirms modest but notable hardware improvements ahead of Apple's official announcement.

Apple's upcoming iPad Pro with an M5 chip has been unboxed before the company has even announced it, and if you expected any significant changes, you will be disappointed, as it looks exactly the same as the current iPad Pro model.

The unboxing and hands-on comes from Russian tech YouTuber Wylascom, who unboxed the M4 MacBook Pro in October 2024, weeks before Apple officially announced the device. That hands-on video proved to be legitimate following the official announcement from Apple, leading us to suspect that Wylascom's recent video on the M5 iPad Pro is also legitimate.

One of the first things Wylascom mentions after opening the M5 iPad Pro is how it looks exactly the same as the M4 generation, meaning it uses the exact same chassis, and simply has a processor that's approximately 15% faster than its predecessor. Notably, Apple is yet to even announce the M5 processor, meaning this is the first look at the upcoming next-generation silicon, and it's within a completed product, which also hasn't even been announced. A double exclusive for Wylascom.

M5 iPad Pro Geekbench CPU score

M5 iPad Pro Geekbench GPU score

Wylascom carries out a Geekbench CPU test between an M4 iPad Pro and an M5 iPad Pro, and unsurprisingly, the M5 iPad Pro beat its predecessor by a few seconds. Wylascom summarizes that the M5 iPad Pro is approximately 10-15% faster than the M4 model according to the test results. The YouTuber carried out the Geekbench GPU test as well, and the results were much more interesting. The M5 iPad Pro's increase in RAM and GPU cores has resulted in a 34% improvement in the Geekbench GPU benchmark score compared to the M4 iPad Pro model.