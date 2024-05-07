Nintendo confirms when it will announce the next Nintendo Switch

Nintendo's president has confirmed when the company will announce the successor to the incredibly popular and now very old Nintendo Switch.

The president of Nintendo has confirmed when the company will make an announcement regarding a successor to the Nintendo Switch - something fans have been dying to know for many months now.

If you have been following along with the Nintendo Switch 2 news, you will know there have been plenty of rumors and leaks of information regarding Nintendo's next console, with some pointing to support for higher than 60FPS gameplay, and others saying the console will come with "electromagnetic suction" Joy-Cons, along with an 8-inch display. While all of the rumors haven't been confirmed, Nintendo has finally confirmed when it will be announcing its next-generation console.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa took to X and stated Nintendo will make an announcement regarding the successor to the Nintendo Switch "within the fiscal year". The president of Nintendo made a point to mention the Nintendo Switch was announced in March 2015, making its existence 9 years old, an incredible age for the console. For context, the Switch became available in March 2017.

The president of Nintendo continued and said the company will be holding a Nintendo Direct in June, but that will be dedicated to the current Nintendo Switch, and the software owners can expect for the latter half of 2024. Specifically, Furukawa states, "There will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during that presentation."