Nintendo Switch 2 slated to support higher than 60FPS gameplay

A well-known Nintendo dataminer has discovered the latest version of Nintendo's Bezel Engine has received support for 240 frames-per-second.

A Nintendo dataminer has discovered within the latest version of the NintendoWare Bezel Engine supports frame rates of up to 240 frames-per-second (FPS).

This engine is used by Nintendo and third parties in select games, and the discovery of gameplay supporting up to 240 FPS has led to some theorizing that Nintendo's next console will be able to achieve framerates above 60FPS, which is the maximum the current Nintendo Switch is capable of producing. Notably, the dataminer wrote "this only applies to games that enable the variable frame rate mode".

The discovery of 240FPS support doesn't mean all future Nintendo games will be able to achieve 240FPS in gameplay; in fact, it's incredibly unlikely that Nintendo's next console will even have the horsepower to hit such a framerate unless at an expensive cost of resolution - likely far below 720p. However, what it does mean is there is room for the possibility of 40FPS, or even 120Hz modes that have already been seen in other consoles such as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Past rumors have pegged the Nintendo Switch 2 running some kind of NVIDIA chip that will enable DLSS support, which would give the next-generation console access to framerates above 60FPS. It should be noted that Nintendo hasn't revealed anything regarding a Switch successor and that all rumors are just that, rumors.

