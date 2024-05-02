Nintendo Switch 2 leak: 8-inch screen and Joy-Cons with 'electromagnetic suction'

A Nintendo Switch accessory manufacturer has shared new details on Nintendo's next-generation console which is expected to come with big improvements.

A Nintendo Switch accessory manufacturer has revealed key details about Nintendo's highly anticipated Switch successor.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

There has been no shortage of Nintendo Switch 2 leaks and the latest one comes from Switch accessory manufacturer Mobapad, who took to its website to share a list of what to expect Nintendo's next console will feature. According to the blogpost, the Switch 2 will come with Joy-Cons that have larger volume buttons, metal SL and SR shoulder buttons, an additional button alongside L and ZL on the left controller, and R and ZR on the right controller.

Additionally, the sliding rail for the Joy-Con has been replaced with "electromagnetic suction technology". Mobapad writes the Switch 2 will also be able to connect to existing Joy-Con controllers along with the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. Another key feature is Mobapad writing the Nintendo Switch 2 cartridge slot will accept original Switch games, enabling full backwards compatibility. But, the Switch 2 cartridges won't fit in the original Switch slot.

Read more: Nintendo throws a wet blanket on the Switch 2 releasing in 2024

The report also states the new dock will look similar to the original Switch dock but will come with performance improvements such as support up to 4K. As for the Switch 2 handheld, the report states it will have an 8-inch display with a 1080p resolution.

As with all rumors, take them with a grain of salt. Nintendo hasn't officially confirmed anything about a new console.