Nintendo is officially cutting ties with Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter

Nintendo is officially severing integration with X, formerly Twitter, users won't be able to send friend requests over the social media as of June 10.

Nintendo has taken to its website to announce its cutting ties with X, the social media platform formerly named Twitter.

Nintendo's announcement found on its website states as of June 10, players will no longer be able to post screens or videos directly from their Nintendo Switch's Album to X. Additionally, they send friend requests to social media users via the Friend Suggestions feature will be removed. Nintendo notes that posting screenshots and videos to Facebook "will continue to be available," but it will remain a service that "may also be discontinued at a later date."

Popular Now: Scientists use supercomputer to find out when humanity will perish

Nintendo goes on to target three games specifically; Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Splatoon 3, and Splatoon 2. The company explains the ability to post Smash Ultimate screenshots from the Album in the Nintendo Switch Home Menu to Smash World, within the Nintendo Switch Online smart device app, will also become unavailable. As for Splatoon 3, posting to X via mailboxes in Splatsville, Inkopolis Plaza, or Inkolpolis Square will be removed, along with posting to Facebook. The same change applies to Splatoon 2's mailboxes.

Read more: Nintendo confirms when it will announce the next Nintendo Switch

So, how do you get around this integration removal? Nintendo suggests transferring to a smart device wirelessly or to a PC via a USB cable. How helpful, Nintendo, thanks.