Nintendo Switch unit sales close in on the best-selling US console

The life of the Nintendo Switch is coming to a close, but before the popular gaming handheld is discontinued it will more than likely break another record.

According to Mat Pscatella, an analyst for Circana, formerly The NPD Group, the Nintendo Switch unit sales total was only just behind the total sales of the PlayStation 2 in the US. The discrepancy between the two juggernaut consoles only being 1.4 million units as of May 4, 2024, and it's been two months since those figures updated, meaning its more than likely the Switch has already broken the record.

How does the Nintendo Switch tee up against the best-selling consoles globally? Nintendo's now 8-year-old gaming handheld ranks 3rd on the all-time list with 141.32 million units, coming in behind the Nintendo DS, which has 154.02 million and Sony's PlayStation 2 with 155 million. It remains unclear if the Switch will have enough legs in it to take the global crown, but that all depends on when Nintendo announces the Switch successor.

Rumors currently point to a Switch 2 release sometime early next year, likely around March, and that Nintendo's next-generation console will come with major improvements, with some leaks even suggesting as much as 3x upgrade compared to the classic Nintendo Switch.