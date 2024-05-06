Intel set to roll out update that reduces performance for high-end CPUs

A new report claims that Intel is preparing to roll out an update to motherboard manufacturers that will reduce performance in some high-end CPUs.

Last month, Intel launched an investigation into the recent reports of game crashes for owners of the company's high-end CPU.

A report from BenchLife via VideoCardz, claims that Intel has sent guidance to motherboard partners to roll out the Intel Default Settings on Z789 motherboards. These new default settings will restrict a PL2 of 188 watts, which is the maximum boost power that the CPU can draw sparingly during heavy loads. For context, PL1 is the base power the CPU can sustain for longer periods of time.

The report claims Intel's guidance is to restrict the performance of its high-end CPUs, particularly the Core i9-14900K, which appeared to be the CPU getting the most reports of instability issues. Notably, GIGABYTE has already rolled out its update for PL2, being restricted to 188W on the Core i9-13900K and Core i9-14900K, and according to testing conducted by Hardware Unboxed, it resulted in an overall 20% performance reduction for both CPUs.

For context, Intel's official specifications for the Core i9-14900K state PL2 is 253W.

According to the report Intel wants these updates rolled out by the end of May, and the company will be making a public statement about the instability issue sometime this month.

NEWS SOURCES:digitaltrends.com, benchlife.info, videocardz.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

