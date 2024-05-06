Mystery iPhone 17 Slim again tipped for an all-new 6.55-inch display

While Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models this year, the rumor mill never stops and attention is already starting to turn to the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro. Apple normally sticks to a tried and tested lineup and it was expected that the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max would be replaced by the iPhone 17, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. But recently some things have thrown that into doubt.

We recenetly told you about analyst Jeff Pu's belief that Apple will ditch the iPhone 17 Plus in favor of an iPhone 17 Slim, and now that appears to have been given more credence after the well-respectied supply chain analyst Ross Young shared news of an all-new display being in the works.

Pu had suggested that the iPhone 17 Slim would come with a smaller display of around 6.6 inches, and now Ross Young has shared that a mystery 5.55-inch display is in the works for a future iPhone.

Young shared the detail in a paywalled post on the X social network that was picked up by 9to5Mac. In it he says taht his team has heard that a new iPhoen display size is being introduced in 2025's iPhone 17 lineup and it appears to be a 5.55-inch part.

This of course does match well with what Pu had said and it now seems increasingly likely that Apple is planning a big chance to the iPhone lineup in 2025. Little is known about the so-called iPhone 17 Slim, however, and we can likely expect to learn more about the device in the coming months. However, it's also important to remember that Apple's iPhone 17 plans are unlikely to be set in stone at this point and there is always the possibility that things will change somewhat between now and launch day in September 2025.

Long before then there's the small matter of an Apple event that is set to take place tomororw, May 7. Apple is expected to announce the first OLED iPad Pro during that event while a refreshed iPad Air lineup is also in the cards. The existing 11-inch iPad Air is expected to be joined by a new 12.9-inch model, offering an option for people who want a large display tablet but don't want to buy an iPad Pro to get it. A new Apple Pencil and refreshed Apple Magic Keyboard are also expected.