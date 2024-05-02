Incoming PS5 update enables multiplayer connectivity with smartphones

Sony has just made it much easier for PS5 players to queue up with each other as the company has brought multiplayer connectivity to smartphones.

Sony wants PS5 gamers to be able to easily jump into multiplayer experiences, and one hurdle is first adding your new friend to your friends list.

Sony's new feature seemingly solves that problem altogether as the company has announced via its blog a new feature that will be part of a coming PS5 update. The new feature streamlines gamers partying up with each other by generating a link that can be shared with anyone online. The recipient can then click this link, triggering them to jump into the party automatically. What is great about this feature is that players don't have to be friends for it to work, and it will work when they are away from their console.

An example of this feature working to its best ability would be a player meeting some friends on a social media app, and wanting to quickly jumping on a game together to play. One player sends the other a sharable link that has a QR code, and then a party is immediately formed, removing the need to exchange usernames first. It should be noted that this new feature will be coming to PS5 consoles later this year and will only work for PS5 games.

Furthermore, Sony explains that some games may need an update before the feature works.

