Connectivity & Cloud

Qualcomm announces new X85 modem for Android phones: up to 12.5Gbps download speeds over 5G

Qualcomm announces its new X85 5G modem for Android smartphones: peak download speeds of up to 12.5Gbps, peak upload speeds of 3.7Gbps.

Qualcomm announces new X85 modem for Android phones: up to 12.5Gbps download speeds over 5G
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Qualcomm has introduced the X85 5G Modem-RF for Android, offering download speeds up to 12.5Gbps and upload speeds up to 3.7Gbps, surpassing the X80's capabilities. It features a 5G AI processor with a Tensor accelerator for faster AI inference, enhancing latency, coverage, and power efficiency.

Qualcomm has unveiled its new X85 5G Modem-RF for Android, with some crazy-high download speeds of up to 12.5Gbps and upload speeds of up to 3.7Gbps.

Qualcomm announces new X85 modem for Android phones: up to 12.5Gbps download speeds over 5G 44
3

In comparison, the current-gen Qualcomm X80 5G modem is capable of up to 10Gbps download and 3.5Gbps upload, so those download speeds have increased significantly, by another 25%. The new X85 modem is Qualcomm's eighth-generation 5G modem-to-antenna solution, and fourth-generation AI-powered 5G connectivity platform with support for 5G mmWave, sub-6GHz, and Satellite technologies.

Qualcomm's new X85 5G modem has a 5G AI processor with a dedicated Tensor accelerator, which provides 30% faster AI inference, providing lower latency, wider coverage, and improved power efficiency that pave the way for a responsible, reliable 5G experience in multiple different conditions.

Seang Chau, VP and GM of Android Platform, said: "The new Qualcomm X85 is designed for mobile AI and is the perfect match for Android and the agentic experiences of the Gemini era. This modem delivers breakthrough 5G speeds, network reliability and intelligent connectivity to Android phones, cementing Android and Qualcomm Technologies' leadership in the mobile AI world".

Qualcomm announces new X85 modem for Android phones: up to 12.5Gbps download speeds over 5G 42
3

Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, technology planning and edge solutions, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, explains: "Qualcomm X85, the world's most advanced modem-to-antenna system, is set to provide the best 5G experiences. For smartphones, it enables levels of speeds, power-efficiency and reliability that will only be available on premium Android devices. Technology leadership has and will always be our focus. As we celebrate our 40th anniversary and enter the era of agentic and on-device AI, it is fitting that we mark this milestone by launching this industry leading platform. Our innovations in modem-RF and on-device AI uniquely position us as the leader for this next generation of connected intelligence".

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

