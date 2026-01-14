Rockstar testing 32-player lobbies for GTA 6 online, new court documents reveal

New reports indicate that Rockstar is testing 32-player lobbies in Grand Theft Auto 6's online mode, and a similar mode is already available in GTA Online.

TL;DR: Court documents reveal Rockstar Games may be testing a 32-player mode for GTA 6's online component, suggesting multiplayer capacity similar to or exceeding GTA Online. Despite ongoing development and security measures, GTA 6 is scheduled for a November 19, 2026 release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Rockstar Games may be testing a 32-player mode for GTA 6's online component, new court documents reveal.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The first details of GTA 6's online mode may have been inadvertently revealed as part of an ongoing court case. Rockstar North recently fired multiple employees for allegedly divulging information in a Discord chat room. The employees brought the matter before the courts, and it appears some of what was said by the fired employees has been revealed.

According to the court documents, which were viewed by People Make Games, one fired Rockstar employee had mentioned doing a playtest session of 32 players in the Discord. channel. The developer said: "Absolutely no idea, they mentioned the large session we did today 'being difficult to do' but that was 32 players, not sure how that was difficult."

This could indicate that Grand Theft Auto 6's online mode will support up to 32 players, similar to the existing GTA Online, which technically supports 30 players with 2 spectators. Other features remain unknown, however given the context and tone of the developer's chat in the Discord channel, it's possible that GTA 6 may support even more than 32 players.

Considering how much is riding on GTA 6's success, it's pretty rare to get any discussions of features or content coming to the game after Rockstar and Take-Two buttoned up security. The companies are now taking leaks very seriously, leading to multiple firings.

Rockstar still intends to launch GTA 6 on November 19, 2026 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, however recent reports indicate that the game is not yet feature complete.