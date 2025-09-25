PlayStation unveils 'new level of voice chat' in first wireless speakers with built-in mic

Sony Interactive Entertainment has unveiled its first wireless speakers, which connect seamlessly to a PS5, PC, or Mac and feature a built-in microphone.

TL;DR: Sony introduced the Pulse Elevate wireless speakers, designed for PS5, PC, and Mac, delivering immersive gaming audio with Tempest 3D AudioTech and studio-inspired drivers. Featuring AI-enhanced noise rejection, built-in microphone, ultra-low latency PlayStation Link, Bluetooth, and a charging stand, they launch in 2026.

Sony unveiled its first wireless speakers at its State of Play event that recently wrapped up, and according to the company, these wireless speakers are not only designed for the PS5 but also for PC and Mac.

The Pulse Elevate wireless speakers are Sony's latest addition to the line-up of PlayStation audio accessories and are touted to provide immersive, next-level gaming audio in a variety of different setups. As explained in the PlayStation blog post about the Pulse Elevate, each speaker features studio-inspired magnetic drivers for lifelike sound. When connected to the PS5 and a compatible game is played, the Pulse Elevate utilizes Tempest 3D AudioTech, which enhances the accuracy of audio cues.

Additionally, the Pulse Elevate comes with a built-in microphone and AI-enhanced noise rejection, which identifies unwanted background noise for clearer communication. The microphone is located within the right speaker, and according to Sony, it provides "a new level of headset-free voice chat for desktop gaming."

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

As for connectivity, Sony explains the Pulse Elevate sports PlayStation Link, an ultra-low latency and multi-device connectivity technology that enables sound to be delivered to the speakers extremely quickly via the PlayStation Link USB adapter that is compatible with USB-C ports. The Pulse Elevate speakers are also Bluetooth compatible.

3

Furthermore, the speakers come with a charging stand and each has built-in volume controls. The Pulse Elevate wireless speakers are launching in 2026 and will be available in midnight black and white.