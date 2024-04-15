Apple to make big AI unveiling in June and these new features will drop in iOS 18

Apple is preparing to unveil its highly anticipated AI features in a few months, which are expected to be released in the next iOS update.

iOS 18 is expected to be Apple's biggest update ever to iOS as the company prepares to unveil a suite of new AI features that will undoubtedly play a big part in its next iPhone launch.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

For quite some time, we have been hearing that Apple has been internally considering iOS 18 its biggest update ever, with many reports from Bloomberg's Power On newsletter written by known Apple insider Mark Gurman, explaining iOS 18 will add more customization to devices and introduce a suite of new AI features that include a revamped version of Siri that will make her more intelligent, new AI features for Apple Music, AI integration into iWork apps such as Keynote and Pages, and much more.

iOS 18 is expected to be unveiled at WWDC on June 10, and according to Gurman's latest Power On newsletter, Apple won't have a cloud processing component in the company's large language model, the underlying technology powering the AI features. This means all of the processing, at least for the initial wave of AI features, will be done on-device, likely by dedicated AI hardware.

"As the world awaits Apple's big AI unveiling on June 10, it looks like the initial wave of features will work entirely on device. That means there's no cloud processing component to the company's large language model, the software that powers the new capabilities," said Gurman, in the Q&A section of his Power On newsletter

However, Apple is still likely to offer some cloud-based AI features that will be powered by Google's Gemini, or OpenAI's ChatGPT. Moreover, iOS 18 isn't expected to have include Apple's own AI-powered chatbot, such as ChatGPT, but Gurman writes that Apple has held meeting with the aforementioned companies about potential partnerships that would integrate their chatbots into iOS 18.

Apple's WWDC event is scheduled to take place between June 10 and June 14.