Apple's biggest iOS update ever will add more customization to the iPhone

Apple's coming iOS 18 update is expected to be the 'biggest in the company's history,' with more customization touted for the home screen.

In the latest edition of Bloomberg's Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman, a known Apple insider, revealed iOS 18 will feature more customization features for the iPhone home screen.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In previous editions of Gurman's Power On newsletter the reporter has revealed that artificial intelligence-powered features will be the main focus of iOS 18, and that Apple is gearing up to release what could be the biggest iOS update in the company's history. Notably, MacRumors reports that iOS 18 will make the home screen "more customizable" and that users will be able to place app icons freely on the grid.

This doesn't mean users will be able to put apps wherever they want, as MacRumors explains that sources informed them iOS 18 will introduce the ability to create blank spaces, rows, and columns between apps. So, there will still be an invisible grid present. As for AI features, reports indicate that iOS 18 will arrive with a plethora of AI features that will be designed to "help manage your daily life".