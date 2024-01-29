Apple suggests iOS 18 could be the biggest update in the company's history

Apple is expected to announce iOS 18 at WWDC in June, and according to reports, it could be the biggest update in the company's history.

Published
2 minutes & 1 second read time

iOS 18 is Apple's next big update, and now reports are indicating that it will not only be a massive update but one of, if not the biggest, update in the company's history.

Apple suggests iOS 18 could be the biggest update in the company's history 651
Open Gallery 2

A report from Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, who outlined what he is hearing internally from Apple in his Power On newsletter, stated that Apple's iOS 18 update is the company's most "ambitious and compelling" update in years. That quote was from a November newsletter release, and now Gurman has upped the ante by writing in his most recent newsletter that he's been told the new operating system update is seen within the company as "one of the biggest iOS updates - if not the biggest - in the company's history."

iOS 18 is expected to be fully unveiled at WWDC in June, and previous reports about the coming update pointed to a revamped version of Siri that will be much more intelligent and will be able to take advantage of a new AI system that will feature a Large Language Model (LLM). Additionally, iOS 18 is slated to feature AI integration in the Messages app, new AI features for Apple Music, AI integration into iWork apps such as Keynote and Pages, and generative AI integration into Xcode for developers to "write new applications more quickly".

Buy at Amazon

PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/29/2024 at 8:42 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:9to5mac.com, bloomberg.com, 9to5mac.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags