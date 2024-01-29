Apple suggests iOS 18 could be the biggest update in the company's history

Apple is expected to announce iOS 18 at WWDC in June, and according to reports, it could be the biggest update in the company's history.

iOS 18 is Apple's next big update, and now reports are indicating that it will not only be a massive update but one of, if not the biggest, update in the company's history.

A report from Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, who outlined what he is hearing internally from Apple in his Power On newsletter, stated that Apple's iOS 18 update is the company's most "ambitious and compelling" update in years. That quote was from a November newsletter release, and now Gurman has upped the ante by writing in his most recent newsletter that he's been told the new operating system update is seen within the company as "one of the biggest iOS updates - if not the biggest - in the company's history."

iOS 18 is expected to be fully unveiled at WWDC in June, and previous reports about the coming update pointed to a revamped version of Siri that will be much more intelligent and will be able to take advantage of a new AI system that will feature a Large Language Model (LLM). Additionally, iOS 18 is slated to feature AI integration in the Messages app, new AI features for Apple Music, AI integration into iWork apps such as Keynote and Pages, and generative AI integration into Xcode for developers to "write new applications more quickly".