Whatever game follows Baldur's Gate 3 from Larian, you'll be able to get in and play it early

In an interview, Larian's head of publishing assured us that the next game from the developer will be in early access - with a tiny bit of room for doubt.

The game that will follow Baldur's Gate 3 from Larian won't be another entry in that franchise, sadly - and we don't know what it'll be at all, but whatever project is picked from the library of current possibilities, you'll be able to play it early doors.

2

To say Baldur's Gate 3 was a sweeping success would be an understatement (Image Credit: Larian)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Larian's head of publishing Michael Douse informed us of this fact in an interview with Game File, where Douse said that the developer's next game would be another 'early access' effort on Steam, just like Baldur's Gate 3. Or at least that this would "probably" be the case.

So, that's something good to know for those keen on seeing Larian's next step after the hit RPG (and the developer's previous highly acclaimed Divinity: Original Sin II, of course).

Although let's not kid ourselves - it's going to be a long old road before early access is reached (if it happens, given that slight room for doubt).

As mentioned, Larian recently confirmed that there would not be a Baldur's Gate 4, and that the next game from the studio won't even be a D&D RPG. Apparently it's time to try something different (it won't be another game in the Divinity franchise, either, in case you were wondering).

You may recall that early access was employed for both Divinity: Original Sin and Original Sin II, as well as Baldur's Gate 3. Larian is a big fan of being able to get community feedback in order to hone and shape its games as they come closer to release.