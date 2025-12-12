New Divinity game is Larian's magnum opus, studio has 'built towards this moment' for a decade

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian wants to make Divinity their magnum opus, says that the project is the culmination of everything they've done before.

TL;DR: Larian Studios announces a new, ambitious Divinity RPG, aiming to surpass Baldur's Gate 3 in scope and depth. This career-defining project combines over a decade of experience, offering a standalone experience accessible to new players while rewarding fans of previous Divinity titles with enhanced continuity and immersion.

Larian offers more details about its newly announced Divinity roleplaying game, with the studio saying that they want to make Divinity their career-defining magnum opus.

Last night, Larian made a not-so-surprising announcement: A new Divinity game is in the works, and it's going to be a gigantic RPG. The developers say that the macabre new Divinity project is their most ambitious game ever and aims to be even bigger than Baldur's Gate 3, which is one of the most popular and best-selling roleplaying games in recent memory.

In a new press release, Larian founder Swen Vincke and Divinity game director says that this new game will represent everything that the studio has done before, and is the culmination of over a decade of work ultimately aimed at preserving the studio's independence.

"Despite our long history with the series, this is our first game entitled 'Divinity.' We're ready to bring everything we've done previously into one place. This marks the beginning of something with more breadth, depth, and intimacy than anything we've created before," Vincke said.

"We've been building toward this moment ever since we took our fate into our own hands. This is the Divinity we've always wanted to make and you're going to have loads of fun with it."

Larian introduced the first Divinity Original Sin game in 2014, self-funding and self-publishing the game on Kickstarter. Then in 2016, Larian did the same thing with Original Sin 2. After the success of Baldur's Gate 3, Larian now has much more creative freedom to experiment and do their own thing--which was all part of the plan.

Elsewhere in the press materials, the studio confirms that gamers won't have to have experience with the previous Original Sin games in order to enjoy the new Divinity game: