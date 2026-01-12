Baldur's Gate 3 isn't coming to Nintendo Switch 2 - but would've been if it was up to Larian

In a Reddit AMA, Larian's founder observed that the developer 'would have loved' to port Baldur's Gate 3 to the Switch 2, but it wasn't up to them.

TL;DR: Larian Studios has confirmed Baldur's Gate 3 will not be released on Nintendo Switch 2, but according to the CEO, if it had been up to the developer, the port would have been made. Presumably the decision to block it likely came from Nintendo or Wizards of the Coast. Larian is now focusing on a new Divinity game where the "main thing will be more agency and a rulesystem that was made for videogaming" we've been told.

Baldur's Gate 3 would have come to the Nintendo Switch 2 if it was up to Larian Studios, but that much-wanted port will not be happening, the developer has confirmed.

You may recall that rumors were swirling late last year about such a port for the Switch 2, and the topic came up in a Reddit 'Ask Me Anything' (AMA) session, as Gamespot noticed.

As you can see in the thread above, Larian's founder and CEO Swen Vincke chimed in to say:

"We would have loved to {bring Baldur's Gate 3 to Switch 2}, but {it} wasn't our decision to make."

So, apparently the developer was willing, but there was a block put in place elsewhere, which could either be from Nintendo, or possibly Wizards of the Coast (Hasbro) which owns D&D (having bought the RPG franchise from TSR in the late nineties).

Gamespot also uncovered another post in the session where the Larian founder noted that the 'smaller' game that was talked about just after Baldur's Gate 3 was "another DnD game, but that ship has sailed". Doubtless to the chagrin of the many fans of BG3.

Larian is, of course, now working on a new Divinity game, having left the D&D universe. Of that inbound title, Vincke noted: "Divinity takes everything we learned from BG3 & D:OS 2 and improves from there."

And that compared to Baldur's Gate 3, the "main thing will be more agency and a rulesystem that was made for videogaming in addition to higher production values", as well as "some really cool new friends to meet".

It seems that having to adhere to the D&D ruleset was one of the main sticking points for Larian in terms of staying the course for the next game, and I get that, as it's a complex weight of material to deal with - and restrictive, of course.

It isn't like Larian needs the backing of the D&D franchise to be successful with its next outing.