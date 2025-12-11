Larian's new Divinity RPG is 'even bigger than Baldur's Gate 3'

Larian is making a new Divinity game, and the project will be the studio's biggest RPG yet--even bigger than the monumental best-seller Baldur's Gate 3.

The mystery of the Game Awards statue has finally been solved once and for all--it's a new Divinity game, and it looks quite macabre.

Larian revealed their next project at The Game Awards 2025 with a truly harrowing and memorable cinematic trailer. The footage was for a new game in Larian's long-running Divinity series, showcasing a look at the new Hellstone.

Not much is known about Divinity, but it's said to be Larian's biggest game yet--even bigger than Baldur's Gate 3, which is quite a claim.

Larian studio head Swen Vincke gave some clues:

"I don't think I've ever been so nervous about an announcement as this one but here it is - this is our biggest most ambitious rpg yet and we can't wait to show it to you!!!" Vincke said on Twitter.

Larian's Michael Dowse also had a lengthy post about the Hellstone statue, and says that Larian will reveal more info on Divinity when the time is right:

"We at Larian will continue to invest in ways to be tangible, and present, and open with what is clearly an excited and engaged audience."

"It is very much ok to be excited about video games, and we can't wait to see you in person, when we're ready, on the road to Divinity."

No details about publishing have been revealed, nor info about platforms or availability. Larian has indicated that it will move at its own pace and after the success of Baldur's Gate 3, the team is afforded a higher measure of creative freedom.