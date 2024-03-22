Still hoping for a Baldur's Gate 3 expansion? It's not coming, and neither is Baldur's Gate 4

Larian has decided there's no expansion coming and its next game won't be Baldur's Gate 4, or even a D&D RPG - it'll be something completely different.

We'd pretty much accepted that Baldur's Gate 3 wouldn't get an expansion, but this has now been confirmed.

Off to another universe for the next game, then, folks? Righty-ho (Image Credit: Larian)

This comes direct from the founder and CEO of Larian, Swen Vincke, who at GDC confirmed that there definitely won't be an expansion for the hit RPG, according to IGN.

Indeed, Vincke went further than this, clarifying that not only are there no plans at all for an expansion or DLC drop of any kind, but there will not be a Baldur's Gate 4 - or another Dungeons & Dragons RPG from Larian for that matter.

The next game will be a completely fresh and original undertaking with no ties to D&D.

Mind you, there nearly was something for Baldur's Gate 3 fans to get excited about, as Vincke revealed elsewhere at the conference, as IGN reported. Indeed, work was started on DLC for the RPG, but eventually abandoned, and a Baldur's Gate 4 was talked about for a time.

However, ultimately Vincke observed it was obvious that the team were just doing the work because they felt they had to, rather than wanted to - and that's never a good thing. Hence the switch to something completely different for Larian's next project.

As to what that'll be, well - that's not clear. It won't be another outing in the Divinity series either, although it may be something 'familiar' to players of the hit RPG Divinity: Original Sin 2, which preceded Baldur's Gate 3.

Whatever the next adventure Larian concocts turns out to be, it's guaranteed that there'll be massed ranks of keen RPG'ers lining up to play it from the get-go (or indeed test it).