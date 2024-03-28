TT Show Episode 28 - Neuralink gaming, PSVR 2 comes to PC, AI movies, GTA 6, and more!

This week on The TT Show Jak and Kosta discuss the world of Neuralink and brain implants, generative AI in movies and games, PSVR 2 coming to PC, and more.

This week on The TT Show, Jak and Kosta discuss everything Neuralink, from the first brain implant patient telepathically playing games like Mario Kart and Civilization to how it might cure blindness.

In the world of generative AI, NVIDIA's LATTE3D to create 3D models sounds like a great idea for game development, but OpenAI's video-generation AI being used to create Hollywood films doesn't. Jak and Kosta also look at the new $5,000 AI benchmark tool built on Stable Diffusion's image generator from 3DMark creators UL Solutions.

Plus, Grand Theft Auto 6's potential delay to 2026 and what that means (basically, we'll have to wait longer to play it), PSVR 2 comes to PC, Meta Quest 3 Lite is coming soon, scientists discover an OLED breakthrough that could eliminate burn-in, and more.

