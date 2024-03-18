Meta Quest 3 Lite is a cut-back, more affordable VR headset on track for a 2024 release

A more affordable Meta Quest 3 is apparently on the horizon, one that will be a lot like the current Meta Quest 2 in that it will ditch the RGB cameras.

By all accounts, the Meta Quest 3 is an excellent VR headset. Adding RGB video pass-through for an immersive mixed-reality experience adds a new layer to the virtual experience. The only real problem is that the Meta Quest 2, with its recent official price cut, looks to be the more popular option for those picking up a Quest.

$249 USD for the 128GB Meta Quest 2 compared to $499 USD for the 128GB Meta Quest 3 represents a 66% increase for the newer model, so Meta is looking to launch the Meta Quest 3 Lite in 2024. The new 'Lite' model is expected to retain all the improvements made to the displays and additional processing power of the Meta Quest 3.

The big difference and reason for lowering the price from the current $499 USD is the removal of the two RGB cameras - one of Quest 3's biggest draw cards.

This information arrives via known leaker VR Panda on X. After teasing the concept of a Quest 3 Lite being in development, VR Panda posted a potential render of the new headset. The render shows the Meta Quest 3 Lite's MIA front-facing RGB cameras, with the headset's overall look more curved than the Quest 2.

The more affordable headset could replace the Quest 2, which offers a better display and more powerful hardware for around the same price. Removing the passthrough and mixed-reality capabilities would be a strange move, as both Meta and Apple want to combine VR and AR in the future.

Either way, having an affordable Quest 3 option to replace the Quest 2 makes sense. The Meta Quest 2 is currently the most popular VR headset for PC gaming due to its price and ability to connect to a modern PC with a single USB cable or wireless dongle. If all the Meta Quest 3 Lite brought to the table was an improved display, that would be enough for a whole bunch of people (including PC gamers) to pick one up.