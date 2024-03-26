3DMark creators have a new $5000 AI Image Generation Benchmark tool to test GPU performance

The new UL Procyon AI Image Generation Benchmark, built around Stable Diffusion, tests GPU AI performance - but the price makes it for professionals only.

Published
2 minutes & 4 seconds read time

UL Solutions, the creators of the popular 3DMark benchmark suite for PC gamers, is expanding its professional range of UL Procyon benchmarks with the arrival of the Procyon AI Image Generation Benchmark. Built around the Stable Diffusion AI model, this new benchmark measures the generative AI performance of a modern GPU.

UL Procyon AI Image Generation Benchmark, image credit: UL Solutions.
Open Gallery 3

UL Procyon AI Image Generation Benchmark, image credit: UL Solutions.

In the benchmark results, part of UL's announcement, we see the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti deliver a score of 1080 - not that we have any reference to know how good or bad that is. Regardless, it's a powerful tool that supports multiple inference engines (Intel OpenVINO, NVIDIA TensorRT, and ONNX runtime with DirectML).

It also measures CPU and GPU temperatures, clock speeds, and usage. However, don't expect this to appear on Steam like 3DMark. Procyon AI Image Generation Benchmark is aimed at the professional space; it costs $5000 USD for an annual site license.

"AI has the potential to be one of the most significant new technologies hitting the mainstream this decade, and many industry leaders are competing to deliver the best AI Inference performance through their hardware," writes UL Solutions. "UL Procyon AI Image Generation Benchmark provides a consistent, accurate, and understandable workload for measuring the AI performance of high-end hardware, built with input from members of the industry to ensure fair and comparable results across all supported hardware."

UL Procyon AI Image Generation Benchmark, image credit: UL Solutions.
Open Gallery 3

UL Procyon AI Image Generation Benchmark, image credit: UL Solutions.

Generative AI will become increasingly common in the years ahead, so we wouldn't be surprised if UL offered a consumer version of its AI Image Generation Benchmark tool at some point. Image generation is one of the most common uses for AI among non-AI professionals, so a dedicated benchmark to test GPU performance is a valuable tool.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070 OC Edition 12GB GDDR6X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$524.99
---
Buy
$539.99
$539.99$539.99$529.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/26/2024 at 7:26 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:benchmarks.ul.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags