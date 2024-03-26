3DMark creators have a new $5000 AI Image Generation Benchmark tool to test GPU performance

The new UL Procyon AI Image Generation Benchmark, built around Stable Diffusion, tests GPU AI performance - but the price makes it for professionals only.

UL Solutions, the creators of the popular 3DMark benchmark suite for PC gamers, is expanding its professional range of UL Procyon benchmarks with the arrival of the Procyon AI Image Generation Benchmark. Built around the Stable Diffusion AI model, this new benchmark measures the generative AI performance of a modern GPU.

UL Procyon AI Image Generation Benchmark, image credit: UL Solutions.

In the benchmark results, part of UL's announcement, we see the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti deliver a score of 1080 - not that we have any reference to know how good or bad that is. Regardless, it's a powerful tool that supports multiple inference engines (Intel OpenVINO, NVIDIA TensorRT, and ONNX runtime with DirectML).

It also measures CPU and GPU temperatures, clock speeds, and usage. However, don't expect this to appear on Steam like 3DMark. Procyon AI Image Generation Benchmark is aimed at the professional space; it costs $5000 USD for an annual site license.

"AI has the potential to be one of the most significant new technologies hitting the mainstream this decade, and many industry leaders are competing to deliver the best AI Inference performance through their hardware," writes UL Solutions. "UL Procyon AI Image Generation Benchmark provides a consistent, accurate, and understandable workload for measuring the AI performance of high-end hardware, built with input from members of the industry to ensure fair and comparable results across all supported hardware."

UL Procyon AI Image Generation Benchmark, image credit: UL Solutions.

Generative AI will become increasingly common in the years ahead, so we wouldn't be surprised if UL offered a consumer version of its AI Image Generation Benchmark tool at some point. Image generation is one of the most common uses for AI among non-AI professionals, so a dedicated benchmark to test GPU performance is a valuable tool.